Boy Erased (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
September 28, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, is outed to his parents (Kidman, Crowe) at age 19. Jared is quickly pressured into attending a gay conversion therapy program – or else be shunned by his family, friends, and church. It is within the program that Jared comes into conflict with its head therapist (Edgerton).... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
