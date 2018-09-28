NA
Boy Erased (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
September 28, 2018
Director
Joel Edgerton
Writer
Joel Edgerton
Cast
Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, is outed to his parents (Kidman, Crowe) at age 19. Jared is quickly pressured into attending a gay conversion therapy program – or else be shunned by his family, friends, and church. It is within the program that Jared comes into conflict with its head therapist (Edgerton).... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
