Release Date
October 20, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
In Paris in the early 1990s, a group of activists goes to battle for those stricken with HIV/AIDS, taking on sluggish government agencies and major pharmaceutical companies in bold, invasive actions. The organization is ACT UP, and its members, many of them gay and HIV-positive, embrace their mission with a literal life-or-death urgency. Amid rallies, protests, fierce debates and ecstatic dance parties, the newcomer Nathan falls in love with Sean, the group's radical firebrand, and... Full synopsis »
BPM (Beats Per Minute) is interesting until it isn’t, trading its intense portrayal of activism for a we’ve-seen-it-many-times-before third act. The movie, about AIDS rights activists in the early 90’s who debate and execute tactics to bring awareness to their cause, has a lot going for it until it abandons what made it unique in the first place and opts to focus on one character slowly dying for what seems like an hour. Full movie review »