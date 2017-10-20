BPM (Beats Per Minute)

In Paris in the early 1990s, a group of activists goes to battle for those stricken with HIV/AIDS, taking on sluggish government agencies and major pharmaceutical companies in bold, invasive actions. The organization is ACT UP, and its members, many of them gay and HIV-positive, embrace their mission with a literal life-or-death urgency. Amid rallies, protests, fierce debates and ecstatic dance parties, the newcomer Nathan falls in love with Sean, the group's radical firebrand, and... Full synopsis »

is interesting until it isn’t, trading its intense portrayal of activism for a we’ve-seen-it-many-times-before third act. The movie, about AIDS rights activists in the early 90’s who debate and execute tactics to bring awareness to their cause, has a lot going for it until it abandons what made it unique in the first place and opts to focus on one character slowly dying for what seems like an hour.