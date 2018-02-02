Braven movie poster
Braven
Braven movie poster

Braven (2018) - Movie Details

Action
94 min.
Release Date
February 2, 2018
DVD Release Date
April 10, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Lin Oeding
Writer
Michael Nilon, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett
Cast
Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Stephen Lang
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and for language throughout including some sexual references

When Joe (Jason Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) arrive at their remote hunting cabin, they’re hoping for a quiet weekend. What they find is a stash of heroin, hidden in the cabin by drug traffickers. When the criminals suddenly descend upon the cabin, Joe and his father must make a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

