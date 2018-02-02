Braven (2018) - Movie Details
94 min.
Release Date
February 2, 2018
DVD Release Date
April 10, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and for language throughout including some sexual references
When Joe (Jason Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) arrive at their remote hunting cabin, they’re hoping for a quiet weekend. What they find is a stash of heroin, hidden in the cabin by drug traffickers. When the criminals suddenly descend upon the cabin, Joe and his father must make a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.