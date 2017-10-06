Brawl in Cell Block 99 movie poster
B+
Brawl in Cell Block 99
Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) - Movie Details

Action
132 min.
Release Date
October 6, 2017 (Limited)
Director
S. Craig Zahler
Writer
S. Craig Zahler
Cast
Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Marc Blucas, Udo Kier, Don Johnson
Studio
RLJE Films
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Badass through and through, Brawl in Cell Block 99 will leave you bloody and breathless even if the tough-as-nails crime drama doesn’t quite live up to the hype. Vince Vaughn turns into a living version of the Terminator in this violent thriller about a man on a mission—and no one, nor anyone’s skull, bones or flesh will stand in his way. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

