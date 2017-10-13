NA
Breathe (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Romance
117 min.
Release Date
October 13, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Andy Serkis
Writer
William Nicholson
Cast
Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander, Ed Speleers, Dean-Charles Chapman
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material including some bloody medical images

For his directorial debut, Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
