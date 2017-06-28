Brigsby Bear movie poster
Brigsby Bear movie poster

Brigsby Bear (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
100 min.
Release Date
June 28, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Dave McCary
Writer
Kyle Mooney, Kevin Costello
Cast
Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh, Michaela Watkins
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, brief sexuality, drug material and teen partying

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children's TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James's life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

