Buena Vista Social Club: Adios movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Buena Vista Social Club: Adios movie poster

Buena Vista Social Club: Adios (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
111 min.
Release Date
May 26, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Lucy Walker
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Broad Green Pictures
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG

The musicians of the Buena Vista Social Club exposed the world to Cuba's vibrant culture with their landmark 1997 album. Now, against the backdrop of Cuba's captivating musical history, hear the band's story as they reflect on their remarkable careers and the extraordinary circumstances that brought them together.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'