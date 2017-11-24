NA
Call Me By Your Name (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Romance
130 min.
Release Date
November 24, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Luca Guadagnino
Writer
James Ivory
Cast
Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, nudity and some language

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, the new film by Luca Guadagnino, is a sensual and transcendent tale of first love, based on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman. It's the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17- year-old American-Italian boy, spends his days in his family's 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). Elio enjoys a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
