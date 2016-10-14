Certain Women (2016) - Movie Details
108 min.
Release Date
October 14, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
September 19, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language
One of America’s foremost filmmakers, Kelly Reichardt (Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff) directs a remarkable ensemble cast led by Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern in this stirring look at three women striving to forge their own paths amidst the wide-open plains of the American Northwest: a lawyer (Dern) who finds herself contending with both office sexism and a hostage situation; a wife and mother (Williams) whose determination to build her dream home puts... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Certain Women is a great short film starring Laura Dern. Too bad the movie includes another hour of boring-as-sin filler. Full movie review »