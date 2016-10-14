Certain Women movie poster
Certain Women
Certain Women movie poster

Certain Women (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
108 min.
Release Date
October 14, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
September 19, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kelly Reichardt
Writer
Maile Meloy, Kelly Reichardt
Cast
Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Lily Gladstone, Jared Harris, James Le Gros, Rene Auberjonois
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language

One of America’s foremost filmmakers, Kelly Reichardt (Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff) directs a remarkable ensemble cast led by Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern in this stirring look at three women striving to forge their own paths amidst the wide-open plains of the American Northwest: a lawyer (Dern) who finds herself contending with both office sexism and a hostage situation; a wife and mother (Williams) whose determination to build her dream home puts... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Certain Women is a great short film starring Laura Dern. Too bad the movie includes another hour of boring-as-sin filler. Full movie review »
