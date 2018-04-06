Chappaquiddick movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Chappaquiddick movie poster

Chappaquiddick (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
101 min.
Release Date
April 6, 2018
Director
John Curran
Writer
Taylor Allen, Andrew Logan
Cast
Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan, Clancy Brown, and Taylor Nichols with Olivia Thirlby, Bruce Dern
Studio
Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material, disturbing images, some strong language, and historical smoking

In the riveting suspense drama, CHAPPAQUIDDICK, the scandal and mysterious events surrounding the tragic drowning of a young woman, as Ted Kennedy drove his car off the infamous bridge, are revealed in the new movie starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Joe Kopechne. Not only did this event take the life of an aspiring political strategist and Kennedy insider, but it ultimately changed the course of presidential history forever. Through... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Red Sparrow' Review: 'Red Sparrow'
Review: 'Annihilation' Review: 'Annihilation'
Review: 'Game Night' Review: 'Game Night'
Review: 'Black Panther' Review: 'Black Panther'