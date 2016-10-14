Christine (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
120 min.
Release Date
October 14, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for a scene of disturbing violence and for language including some sexual references
CHRISTINE is the story of a woman who finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a spiraling personal life and career crisis, starring Rebecca Hall and marking director Antonio Campos' third feature film.
Relentlessly motivated to succeed as an on-air news reporter in 1974, Christine is always the smartest person in the room at her station in Sarasota, Florida. Being an aspiring newswoman, however, comes with even greater challenges for Christine as a...
MOVIE REVIEW
On July 15, 1974, reporter Christine Chubbuck appeared on air, put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger. The captivating drama Christine explores what led to her suicide and features an award-worthy performance by Rebecca Hall.