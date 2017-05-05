Release Date
May 5, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, drug use, sexuality/nudity and some bloody images
He was the pride of Bayonne, New Jersey, a man who went fifteen rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali, and the real life inspiration for Rocky Balboa. But before all that, Chuck Wepner (Liev Schreiber) was a liquor salesman and father with a modest prizefighting career whose life changed overnight when, in 1975, he was chosen to take on The Greatest in a highly publicized title match. It’s the beginning of a wild ride... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
If you’ve ever wondered about the true story behind Rocky, look no further than the drama Chuck, about real-life boxer Chuck Wepner. If you didn’t know Rocky was based on a real person, you’re not alone—I sure as hell didn’t. Full movie review »