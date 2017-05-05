Chuck movie poster
Chuck
Chuck (2017) - Movie Details

Sports Drama
101 min.
Release Date
May 5, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Philippe Falardeau
Writer
Jeff Feuerzeig, Jerry Stahl
Cast
Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Naomi Watts, Ron Perlman
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, drug use, sexuality/nudity and some bloody images

He was the pride of Bayonne, New Jersey, a man who went fifteen rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali, and the real life inspiration for Rocky Balboa. But before all that, Chuck Wepner (Liev Schreiber) was a liquor salesman and father with a modest prizefighting career whose life changed overnight when, in 1975, he was chosen to take on The Greatest in a highly publicized title match. It’s the beginning of a wild ride... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

If you’ve ever wondered about the true story behind Rocky, look no further than the drama Chuck, about real-life boxer Chuck Wepner. If you didn’t know Rocky was based on a real person, you’re not alone—I sure as hell didn’t. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

