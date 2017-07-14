Directed, produced, and filmed by Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (CARTEL LAND), CITY OF GHOSTS is a singularly powerful cinematic experience that is sure to shake audiences to their core as it elevates the canon of one of the most talented documentary filmmakers working today. Captivating in its immediacy, CITY OF GHOSTS follows the journey of “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” — a handful of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland... Full synopsis »