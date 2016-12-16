Collateral Beauty movie poster
D+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Collateral Beauty
Collateral Beauty movie poster

Collateral Beauty (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
94 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016
DVD Release Date
March 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
David Frankel
Writer
Allan Loeb
Cast
Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren
Studio
New Line Cinema
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language

When a successful New York ad executive suffers a personal tragedy and retreats from life, his friends devise a drastic plan to reach him before he loses everything. Pushing him to the very edge, they force him to confront the truth in surprising and profoundly human ways. From Oscar-winning director David Frankel, this thought-provoking drama explores how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of beauty, and how the constants of love, time and death... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

When you’re desperate, you come off looking desperate—and boy, is Collateral Beauty desperate. The Will Smith-starring drama tries—oh man does it try—to be a smart, heartfelt, meaningful drama but it’s really a tired, misguided disaster that wastes its amazing cast. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

D+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'