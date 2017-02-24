Collide movie poster
NA
Collide movie poster

Collide (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense
99 min.
Release Date
February 24, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Eran Creevy
Writer
F. Scott Frazier
Cast
Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Ben Kingsley, Anthony Hopkins
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for violence, frenetic action, some sexuality, language, and drug material

After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen (Anthony Hopkins). Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it. Left with no choice, Casey calls his former employer and drug smuggler Geran (Ben Kingsley) to protect his long-time girlfriend Juliette before Hagen gets his hands on her. Casey sets out on... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

