NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Colossal (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Sci-Fi
110 min.
Release Date
April 7, 2017
Director
Nacho Vigalondo
Writer
Nacho Vigalondo
Cast
Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson
Studio
Neon
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'
Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck