Release Date
April 7, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.