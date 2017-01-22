Release Date
January 22, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho star as two strangers who meet in Columbus, Indiana, a town with a surprising number of modernist architectural landmarks, and form an intimate bond in this sweet and subtle drama, a Midwest Before Sunrise by way of Yasujiro Ozu.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
SIFF Capsule Review: The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) describes Columbus as a “Midwest Before Sunrise,” which already puts the film at a disadvantage. It doesn’t help that the film, which stars Haley Lu Richardson, John Cho, Parker Posey and Rory Culkin, is a painful bore that really bears little similarities to any of the Before films. Full movie review »