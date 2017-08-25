Crown Heights

Adapted from an episode of "This American Life," this true story of Colin Warner, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, packs a punch. Matt Ruskins' sophomore feature follows Warner, played with heartbreaking sincerity by Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta," Short Term 12), from the moment before he's accused of murder through the 21 years he serves in prison for a crime he didn't commit. When Warner refused to cut a plea deal that would require him to... Full synopsis »