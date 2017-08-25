Crown Heights (2017) - Movie Details
94 min.
Release Date
August 25, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Adapted from an episode of "This American Life," this true story of Colin Warner, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, packs a punch. Matt Ruskins' sophomore feature follows Warner, played with heartbreaking sincerity by Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta," Short Term 12), from the moment before he's accused of murder through the 21 years he serves in prison for a crime he didn't commit. When Warner refused to cut a plea deal that would require him to... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
SIFF Capsule Review: In 1980, Colin Warner was convicted for murder. The only problem: he was innocent. Nonetheless, Warner, who is African-American, spent 20 years in prison before his friend Carl King was finally able to secure another trial to vindicate him. The engrossing drama Crown Heights tells their true story. Full movie review »