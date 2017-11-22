Darkest Hour movie poster
Darkest Hour movie poster

Darkest Hour (2017) - Movie Details

War Drama
Release Date
November 22, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Joe Wright
Writer
Anthony McCarten
Cast
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, Ben Mendelsohn
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A thrilling and inspiring true story begins on the eve of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat... Full synopsis »

