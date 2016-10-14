From Jonás Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón, the acclaimed filmmakers of "Gravity," comes a unique, modern vision of terror. "Desierto" is a visceral, heart-pounding suspense-thriller packed with tension and suspense from start to finish, starring Gael García Bernal ("The Motorcycle Diaries" and "Y Tu Mamá También") and Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("Watchmen"). What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases... Full synopsis »