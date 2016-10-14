Desierto movie poster
Desierto (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense
94 min.
Release Date
October 14, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jonás Cuarón
Writer
Jonás Cuarón, Mateo García
Cast
Gael García Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alondra Hidalgo
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and language

From Jonás Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón, the acclaimed filmmakers of "Gravity," comes a unique, modern vision of terror. "Desierto" is a visceral, heart-pounding suspense-thriller packed with tension and suspense from start to finish, starring Gael García Bernal ("The Motorcycle Diaries" and "Y Tu Mamá También") and Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("Watchmen"). What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases... Full synopsis »

