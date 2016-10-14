Desierto (2016) - Movie DetailsSuspense
94 min.
Release Date
October 14, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and language
From Jonás Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón, the acclaimed filmmakers of "Gravity," comes a unique, modern vision of terror. "Desierto" is a visceral, heart-pounding suspense-thriller packed with tension and suspense from start to finish, starring Gael García Bernal ("The Motorcycle Diaries" and "Y Tu Mamá También") and Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("Watchmen"). What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.