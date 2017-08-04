Detroit movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Detroit movie poster

Detroit (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Drama

From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray
Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'
2016's Best Movie, 'Lion,' Roars Onto Blu-Ray 2016's Best Movie, 'Lion,' Roars Onto Blu-Ray