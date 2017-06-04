Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Mountaineering boasts many heroic figures: Sir Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay, George Mallory. And then there are the "dirtbags": the rebellious, fearless climbers who forgo material needs, homes, manners, friendships, lovers—virtually everything—in pursuit of the next summit. Fred Beckey is the quintessential and original dirtbag climber, who, at 94, has made hundreds of first ascents since the 1940s and inspired countless young climbers to plan their next Alpine routes. With a gruff style that is off-putting... Full synopsis »

Fred Beckey is a dirtbag, apparently. I don’t know what that means, but the documentary, certainly paints the offbeat, Seattle-based mountain climber as a man who gives zero fucks about anything. He probably gives zero fucks about his own documentary, but you should, because it’s an interesting look at a man who, in the world of mountain climbing, has accomplished so much and gotten little praise for it—at least in the mainstream.