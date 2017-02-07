Dirty Dancing

If I’d ever seenbefore, it was long, long ago in a memory far, far away. I knew it starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and involved dancing and mud or dirt or something, but that’s about it. So 30 years after its release, given that the movie has been re-released in a new Blu-ray and Digital HD package, I decided to give this classic a twirl to determine whether it actually is the classic it’s known to be.