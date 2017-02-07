Dirty Dancing movie poster
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing (1987) - Movie Details

Romance Musical
100 min.
Release Date
August 21, 1987
DVD Release Date
February 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Emile Ardolino
Writer
Eleanor Bergstein
Cast
Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

If I’d ever seen Dirty Dancing before, it was long, long ago in a memory far, far away. I knew it starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and involved dancing and mud or dirt or something, but that’s about it. So 30 years after its release, given that the movie has been re-released in a new Blu-ray and Digital HD package, I decided to give this classic a twirl to determine whether it actually is the classic it’s known to be. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

