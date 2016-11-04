Doctor Strange (2016) - Movie DetailsSuspense Sci-Fi Comic Book
115 min.
Release Date
November 4, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017
Director
Cast
Studio
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence
“Doctor Strange” follows the story of neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a horrific car accident, discovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Take Inception, mix it together with The Matrix and apply the Marvel formula and you’ll get something that sort of resembles Doctor Strange, a movie that isn’t nearly as good as either (nor ranks among Marvel’s best) but still serves up a fast-paced, entertaining piece of sorcery nonetheless. Full movie review »