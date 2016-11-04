Doctor Strange movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange movie poster

Doctor Strange (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense Sci-Fi Comic Book
115 min.
Release Date
November 4, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Scott Derrickson
Writer
Joshua Oppenheimer, Thomas Dean Donnelly, Jon Spaihts
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence

“Doctor Strange” follows the story of neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a horrific car accident, discovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Take Inception, mix it together with The Matrix and apply the Marvel formula and you’ll get something that sort of resembles Doctor Strange, a movie that isn’t nearly as good as either (nor ranks among Marvel’s best) but still serves up a fast-paced, entertaining piece of sorcery nonetheless. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'
Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck