NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Dolphins (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
April 20, 2018
Director
Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From a year in the lives of a family of Alaskan brown bears to the plight of a baby chimpanzee who finds himself all alone, Disneynature blends state-of-the-art nature filmmaking with Walt Disney’s signature storytelling. In 2018, Disneynature dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet’s most engaging animals: dolphins. Echo is a youngster who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities—or give in to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray
Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'