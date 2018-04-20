From a year in the lives of a family of Alaskan brown bears to the plight of a baby chimpanzee who finds himself all alone, Disneynature blends state-of-the-art nature filmmaking with Walt Disney’s signature storytelling. In 2018, Disneynature dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet’s most engaging animals: dolphins. Echo is a youngster who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities—or give in to... Full synopsis »