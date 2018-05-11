Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot movie poster
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
113 min.
Release Date
May 11, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Gus Van Sant
Writer
John Callahan, Gus Van Sant
Cast
Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, some nudity and alcohol abuse

After Portland slacker John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) nearly loses his life in a car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment – with encouragement from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill) – Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life. Based on a true story,... Full synopsis »

