In DUCK DUCK GOOSE, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family. In addition to the vocal talent of Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya and Lance Lim, DUCK DUCK GOOSE features the voices of Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Reggie Watts,... Full synopsis »