Duck Duck Goose (2018) - Movie Details

Animated
Release Date
April 20, 2018
Director
Christopher Jenkins, Lance Lim
Writer
Christopher Jenkins, Rob Muir
Cast
Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Lance Lim, Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Stephen Fry, Craig Ferguson, Carl Reiner
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In DUCK DUCK GOOSE, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family. In addition to the vocal talent of Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya and Lance Lim, DUCK DUCK GOOSE features the voices of Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Reggie Watts,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
