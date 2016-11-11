Elle movie poster
B-
NA
Elle
Elle (2016) - Movie Details

Foreign Suspense
130 min.
Release Date
November 11, 2016 (LA/NY)
DVD Release Date
February 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Paul Verhoeven
Writer
David Birke
Cast
Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Charles Berling, Virginie Efira, Anne Consigny
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language

Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a leading video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game-a game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Fascinating, alluring but also frustrating, Paul Verhoeven’s Elle is a movie that cinephiles will feast on—and others will walk away scratching their heads, perhaps even arguing with themselves whether they even liked the movie or not. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

