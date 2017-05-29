Endless Poetry

In the latest entry of cult icon Alejandro Jodorowsky’s (El Topo) cinematic memoirs, a young poet joins a bohemian artist commune in Santiago where he meets a host of circus-like characters and falls in love with a voluptuous, red-haired goddess.... Full synopsis »

Beautiful, intoxicating but also weird as shit, Alejandro Jodorowsky’sis surrealism at its best—if surrealism is your thing (it probably isn’t). The movie, about a poet who joins a bohemian artist commune, plays like a conduit straight to Jodorowsky’s imagination, a film that actually maintains—somehow—a rather straightforward narrative but spirals into dreamlike segments in seemingly 30-second increments.