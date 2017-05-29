Endless Poetry movie poster
Endless Poetry
Endless Poetry movie poster

Endless Poetry (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
128 min.
Release Date
May 29, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Writer
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Cast
Adan Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, Leandro Taub
Studio
Satori Films
Running Time
128 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In the latest entry of cult icon Alejandro Jodorowsky’s (El Topo) cinematic memoirs, a young poet joins a bohemian artist commune in Santiago where he meets a host of circus-like characters and falls in love with a voluptuous, red-haired goddess.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capsule Review: Beautiful, intoxicating but also weird as shit, Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Endless Poetry is surrealism at its best—if surrealism is your thing (it probably isn’t). The movie, about a poet who joins a bohemian artist commune, plays like a conduit straight to Jodorowsky’s imagination, a film that actually maintains—somehow—a rather straightforward narrative but spirals into dreamlike segments in seemingly 30-second increments. Full movie review »
