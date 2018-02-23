Every Day (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
February 23, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Based on David Levithan's acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon (Angourie Rice), a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious spirit named "A" who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.