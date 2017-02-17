Release Date
February 17, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
On the surface, the young and beautiful Clara Barron (Karla Souza) seems to have everything- a great job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a big fun-loving Mexican family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities - only to be caught by surprise when her ex-... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.