Everybody Loves Somebody (2017) - Movie Details

Romance Comedy
Release Date
February 17, 2017
Director
Catalina Aguilar Mastretta
Writer
Catalina Aguilar Mastretta
Cast
Karla Souza, José María Yazpik, Ben O'Toole, K. C. Clyde, Tiaré Scanda Patricia Bernal, Alejandro Camacho
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

On the surface, the young and beautiful Clara Barron (Karla Souza) seems to have everything- a great job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a big fun-loving Mexican family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities - only to be caught by surprise when her ex-... Full synopsis »

