Everything, Everything (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Teen
Release Date
May 19, 2017
Director
Stella Meghie
Writer
J. Mills Goodloe
Cast
Nick Robinson, Amandla Stenberg
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Amandla Stenberg will portray a teen with severe combined immunodeficiency, also known as “bubble baby disease,” which causes her to be allergic to practically everything. Due to her condition, she’s unable to leave her house in Los Angeles but she begins to fall in love with a boy who moves in next door.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
