Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
March 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action violence
The all new adventure is set in the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling in her best-selling "Harry Potter" books, which were adapted into the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything") stars as Newt Scamander, the wizarding world’s preeminent magizoologist, who stops in New York following his travels to find and document magical creatures.
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them also stars Katherine Waterston ("Inherent...
MOVIE REVIEW
Full of magical creatures but not the magic that made the Harry Potter movies so excellent, J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a moderately entertaining but notably darker and less enjoyable spinoff.