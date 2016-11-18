The all new adventure is set in the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling in her best-selling "Harry Potter" books, which were adapted into the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything") stars as Newt Scamander, the wizarding world’s preeminent magizoologist, who stops in New York following his travels to find and document magical creatures.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them also stars Katherine Waterston ("Inherent... Full synopsis »