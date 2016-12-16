Based on the Tony Award-winning play, Fences depicts an African American father struggling with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s.... Full synopsis »

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis deliver strong performances in, a well-written stage adaptation that unfortunately still feels like a stage adaptation. About a working class African-American father and husband who struggles with raising a son amongst evolving race relations in the 1950’s,is a timely if ultimately “stagey” affair.