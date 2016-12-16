Fences movie poster
B-
Fences
Fences movie poster

Fences (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
139 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016 (LA/NY)
December 25, 2016
Director
Denzel Washington
Writer
Tony Kushner
Cast
Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references

Based on the Tony Award-winning play, Fences depicts an African American father struggling with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s.

MOVIE REVIEW

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis deliver strong performances in Fences, a well-written stage adaptation that unfortunately still feels like a stage adaptation. About a working class African-American father and husband who struggles with raising a son amongst evolving race relations in the 1950's, Fences is a timely if ultimately "stagey" affair.

MOVIE PHOTOS

