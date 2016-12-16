Fences (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
139 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016 (LA/NY)
December 25, 2016
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references
Based on the Tony Award-winning play, Fences depicts an African American father struggling with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis deliver strong performances in Fences, a well-written stage adaptation that unfortunately still feels like a stage adaptation. About a working class African-American father and husband who struggles with raising a son amongst evolving race relations in the 1950’s, Fences is a timely if ultimately “stagey” affair. Full movie review »