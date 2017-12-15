Release Date
December 15, 2017
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
An adaptation of the classic children's book, "The Story of Ferdinand," published in 1936 from author Munro Leaf and illustrator Robert Lawson, which tells the story of a bull whose only desire in life is to smell flowers and refuses to fight when placed in a bullfighting arena. The story (which was actually banned in several countries for its allegedly pacifist undertones) was adapted by Walt Disney in 1938 as a short animation.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.