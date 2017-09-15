First They Killed My Father movie poster
First They Killed My Father
First They Killed My Father (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign War
136 min.
Release Date
September 15, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Angelina Jolie
Writer
Loung Ung, Angelina Jolie
Cast
Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A young girl attempts to survive during the oppressive Khmer Rouge era of rule in Cambodia.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Disturbing but oddly not disturbing enough, interesting but oddly not emotional, First They Killed My Father tells the true story of a young girl who survived under the rule of the Khmer Rouge. The fact that this foreign language film is directed by Angelina Jolie is only one of many head-scratching aspects to the production, though the mystery primarily revolves around why, despite its story and the harrowing, true life tale, First They Killed My Father doesn’t land harder. Full movie review »
