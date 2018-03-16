Flower movie poster
Flower (2018) - Movie Details

Teen Drama Comedy
90 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Max Winkler
Writer
Max Winkler, Matt Spicer
Cast
Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, graphic nude drawings, some drug content, and a brief violent image

Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross (Zoey Deutch) is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom Laurie (Kathryn Hahn) and mom's new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker) in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a dark... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

When your movie begins with a teenage girl giving a blow job to a police officer, you better follow through with some edgy shit. Instead, Flower softens as it progresses, resulting in a well-intentioned but ultimately forgettable teen drama-comedy. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

