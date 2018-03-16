Release Date
March 16, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, graphic nude drawings, some drug content, and a brief violent image
Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross (Zoey Deutch) is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom Laurie (Kathryn Hahn) and mom's new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker) in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a dark...
MOVIE REVIEW
When your movie begins with a teenage girl giving a blow job to a police officer, you better follow through with some edgy shit. Instead, Flower softens as it progresses, resulting in a well-intentioned but ultimately forgettable teen drama-comedy.