Food Evolution
Food Evolution (2016) - Movie Details

Documentary
92 min.
Release Date
May 19, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Scott Hamilton Kennedy
Writer
NA
Cast
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye
Studio
Abramorama
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Documentarian Scott Hamilton Kennedy (The Garden) and narrator Neil deGrasse Tyson unfold the polarizing debate surrounding the use of GMOs, separating hype from science for a fresh and provocative perspective on one of the most critical issues facing global society today.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capusle Review: Fear over genetically modified food is bullshit according to the new documentary Food Evolution. The documentary makes a pretty convincing argument, though one could imagine anti-GMO advocates would claim the doc has a clear bias. Full movie review »
