Frantz
Frantz movie poster

Frantz (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
113 min.
Release Date
March 15, 2017 (Limited)
Director
François Ozon
Writer
François Ozon, Philippe Piazzo
Cast
Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner
Studio
Music Box Films
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief war violence

In the aftermath of WWI, a young German who grieves the death of her fiancé in France meets a mysterious Frenchman who visits the fiancé's grave to lay flowers.

MOVIE REVIEW

Entrancing in all the ways I normally can't tolerate, Frantz is an undeniably well-made drama that works much better than it has any right to. About a young Frenchman who arrives in Germany shortly after the end of World War I claiming to have known a family's dead son—and the budding relationship he develops with the son's fiancée—Frantz thrives on a thoughtful script, the restrained direction by François Ozon and terrific performances by Paula Beer and Pierre Niney.
