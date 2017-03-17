Free Fire movie poster
Free Fire
Free Fire (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Action
90 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2017
Director
Ben Wheatley
Writer
Ben Wheatley, Amy Jump
Cast
Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Michael Smiley, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Jack Reynor, Sam Riley, Noah Taylor
Studio
A24
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual references and drug use

"Free Fire" centers around an arms deal that goes spectacularly and explosively wrong. Justine (Larson) has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen and a gang led by Vernon and Ord, who are selling them a stash of guns. But when shots are fired during the handover, complete pandemonium ensues, with everyone at the scene suddenly thrust into a heart-stopping game of survival.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

