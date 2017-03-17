Release Date
March 17, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual references and drug use
"Free Fire" centers around an arms deal that goes spectacularly and explosively wrong. Justine (Larson) has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen and a gang led by Vernon and Ord, who are selling them a stash of guns. But when shots are fired during the handover, complete pandemonium ensues, with everyone at the scene suddenly thrust into a heart-stopping game of survival.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.