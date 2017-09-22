Friend Request movie poster
Friend Request (2016) - Movie Details

Horror
92 min.
Release Date
September 22, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Simon Verhoeven
Writer
Matthew Ballen, Philip Koch, Simon Verhoeven
Cast
Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo
Studio
Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for horror violence, disturbing images, and language

Popular college student Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has tons of friends, both on Facebook and IRL. She graciously accepts social outcast Marina's (Liesl Ahlers) online friend request, until Marina crosses the line and Laura unfriends her. To everyone's shock, Marina takes her own life in a ritual meant to torment Laura, which appears in a video posted on Laura's profile. Even though it wasn't Laura who posted the video, or other creepy content that begins appearing... Full synopsis »

