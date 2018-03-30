Gemini movie poster
Gemini movie poster

Gemini (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Crime
93 min.
Release Date
March 30, 2018 (LA/NY)
Director
Aaron Katz
Writer
Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, John Cho
Cast
Aaron Katz
Studio
Neon
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for pervasive language, and a violent image

Award-winning director Aaron Katz (COLD WEATHER, LAND HO!) is back with the stylishly seductive LA-set murder mystery, GEMINI. A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant (Lola Kirke - MISTRESS AMERICA, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, GONE GIRL) and her Hollywood starlet boss (Zoë Kravitz - MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, DIVERGENT). As the assistant travels across Los Angeles to unravel the mystery, she must stay one step ahead of a determined policeman... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

