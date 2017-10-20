Release Date
October 20, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The story sees Gerard Butler playing a stubborn but charming satellite designer who, when the world’s climate-controlling satellites malfunction, has to work together with his estranged brother to save the world from a man-made storm of epic proportions. A trip into space follows, while on Earth a plot to assassinate the president begins to unfold.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.