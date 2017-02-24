Get Out (2017) - Movie DetailsHorror
Release Date
February 24, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In Universal Pictures' Get Out, a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of The Visit, Insidious series and The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.
Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
