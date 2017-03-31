Ghost in the Shell movie poster
Ghost in the Shell
Action Sci-Fi
Release Date
March 31, 2017
Director
Rupert Sanders
Writer
Laeta Kalogridis, William Wheeler, Jonathan Herman
Cast
Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Sam Riley, Michael Pitt
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

