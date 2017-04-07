Gifted movie poster
Gifted
Gifted (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
101 min.
Release Date
April 7, 2017 (Limited)
April 21, 2017
Director
Marc Webb
Writer
Tom Flynn
Cast
Chris Evans, Lindsay Duncan, McKenna Grace, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive material

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Octavia Spencer plays Roberta, Frank and Mary’s landlady and best... Full synopsis »

The seven-year-old prodigy in Gifted reminds me a lot about me. She’s good at math. I’m good at math. She’s super cute. I’m super cute. She hits bullies in the face with textbooks. I once stared menacingly at a bully while his back was turned to me once. Full movie review »

