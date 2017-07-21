Girls Trip movie poster
Girls Trip (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
July 21, 2017
Director
Malcolm D. Lee
Writer
Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver
Cast
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter, Kofi Siriboe
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude and sexual content throughout, pervasive language, brief graphic nudity, and drug material

When four lifelong friends—Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish—travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.... Full synopsis »

