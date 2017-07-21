Girls Trip (2017) - Movie Details Comedy

When four lifelong friends—Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish—travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.