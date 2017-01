God Particle (Cloverfield) (2017) - Movie Details Sci-Fi Suspense

Release Date TBA 2017 Director Julius Onah Writer Oren Uziel Cast NA Studio Paramount Pictures Running Time Not available MPAA Rating Not Rated

Set in the near future, a team of astronauts on a space station making a terrifying discovery that challenges all they know about the fabric of reality, as they desperately fight for their survival.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.