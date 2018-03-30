God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness movie poster
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
March 30, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Michael Mason
Writer
Michael Mason
Cast
Jennifer Taylor, John Corbett, Tatum O'Neal
Studio
Pure Flix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence and suggestive material

A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled... Full synopsis »

