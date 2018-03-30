God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
March 30, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence and suggestive material
A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.