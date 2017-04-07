NA
Going in Style (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
April 7, 2017
Director
Zach Braff
Writer
Ted Melfi
Cast
Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Joey King
Studio
New Line Cinema
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Freeman, Caine and Arkin team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
